MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home “Asteria” community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home “Asteria” community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.