BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.02 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $320.16 million and $8.02 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 987,037,885,840,675 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 987,037,885,840,674.74246524. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000033 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $9,924,823.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

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