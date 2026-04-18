Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

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Prologis Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. Prologis has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Company Profile

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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