Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on PLD
Prologis Stock Up 2.1%
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Prologis News
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis
- Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.