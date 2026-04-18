Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark Papermaster Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $1,533,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,787,841.64. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $281.05.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,152.8% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 53,584 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.