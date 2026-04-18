Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.80.

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Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%.The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Main Street Capital to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More.

Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More.

Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More.

MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More.

Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street (“The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived”) and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More.

Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street (“The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived”) and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More.

Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals/valuation caution: despite today’s bounce, MAIN remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (50-day ~$56.30, 200-day ~$58.79) and well off its 12‑month high, which can limit near-term upside and invite profit-taking if broader markets cool. (Investor vigilance advisable; no article link.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,740.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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