Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. $HYI

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,369 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

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Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.

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