Main Street Group LTD Buys 491,865 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,865 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 25.2% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD owned 0.69% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $73,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

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ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 2.6%

QLD opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.37. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0132 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements. The Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

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