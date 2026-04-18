Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $197.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $263.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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