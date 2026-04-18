Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

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Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.97. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

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Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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