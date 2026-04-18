Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

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Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $169.69 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

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Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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