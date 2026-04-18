Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a 1.0% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: FLC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in preferred and other hybrid securities issued by financial services companies, including banks, insurance firms and real estate investment trusts. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FLC employs a diversified portfolio approach to access the preferred securities market and generate an attractive income stream for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes preferred stocks, with at least 65% of its managed assets directed toward these instruments.

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