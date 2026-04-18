Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.79 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,532.50. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 363,510 shares of company stock worth $46,447,668 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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