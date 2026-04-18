Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 15th

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a 6.1% increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter.

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Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

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