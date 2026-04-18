Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.88.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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