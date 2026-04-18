Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 63,681 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,681 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,677 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,177 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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