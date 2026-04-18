Heritage Railways In American Sells 8,918 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Heritage Railways In American sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $23,186.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 945,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,340. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heritage Railways In American also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Heritage Railways In American sold 11,297 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $29,372.20.

On Friday, February 27th, Heritage Railways In American sold 5,241 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,626.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Heritage Railways In American sold 18,715 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $48,846.15.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Heritage Railways In American sold 430 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,118.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Heritage Railways In American sold 7,499 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $19,497.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Heritage Railways In American sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $5,240.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

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Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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