Allen Harper Sells 11,297 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allen Harper sold 11,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $29,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 954,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,526.80. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Institutional trading summary

Several institutional investors opened or increased small positions (DRW Securities, Thompson Davis & Co., American Capital Advisory, Salvus Wealth Management), which could provide modest support to the float. Neutral Sentiment: Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. RMCF technicals

Technical mix: the 50‑day moving average (~$2.42) remains above the 200‑day (~$2.01), a mild technical positive, but the shares sit well below their 52‑week high and near the mid-to-lower range. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Major shareholder Heritage Railways In American reported a sequence of staggered sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at about $2.60 — a material, disclosed reduction of its stake. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Allen C. Harper SEC filing

Allen C. Harper, another major holder, filed matching staged sales over the same period (also totaling ~54,100 shares), signaling coordinated partial exits that increase selling pressure despite both retain large positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Weiss Ratings note

Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings recently reiterated a “sell (D-)” view, reinforcing negative market perceptions. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals show pressure: most recent quarter reported a small EPS loss, negative margins and a quick ratio below 1, which supports cautious investor stance. RMCF financials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.