Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 980.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $31.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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