Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

See Also

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