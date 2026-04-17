Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF $IVES Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) by 210.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 124,643 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 1,312.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 196,416 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000.

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Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVES opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $991.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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