Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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