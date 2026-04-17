Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Buys $29,810.00 in Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,008.12. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu bought 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baozun by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baozun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Baozun Company Profile

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Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company’s suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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