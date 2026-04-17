NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.3% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled open‑source Ising quantum AI models aimed at accelerating quantum workloads — a strategic move that extends NVDA’s AI leadership into quantum software and has generated fresh bullish headlines. Nvidia Unveils Open-Source Quantum AI Models
- Positive Sentiment: The Ising model debut triggered a rally across quantum‑computing names and lifted NVDA sentiment (reports show a multi‑percent move after the announcement), reinforcing the view that product launches still move the stock. Quantum stocks on pace for a massive week after Nvidia debuts AI models to boost the tech
- Positive Sentiment: Cadence expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate agentic AI and simulation workflows — a commercial validation that could widen NVDA’s addressable market in engineering/design tools. Cadence and NVIDIA Expand Partnership to Reinvent Engineering for the Age of AI and Accelerated Computing
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: NVDA recently posted a bullish “golden cross” (50‑day SMA above 200‑day) and extended a long winning streak, attracting momentum/technical buyers. Nvidia (NVDA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/industry upgrade: banks and thematic pieces continue to point to outsized semiconductor/AI infrastructure spending (NVDA frequently highlighted as a primary beneficiary), supporting a longer‑term bull case. How to Gain AI Exposure Without Picking Stocks: 3 ETF Strategies Compared
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional selling: Spence Asset Management trimmed a modest NVDA stake (4,360 shares) — notable for tracking flows but not a large stake shift relative to NVDA’s float. Spence Asset Management Cuts Nvidia Stake, Sells 4,360 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider/insider‑selling chatter is surfacing in media coverage; the headlines can increase volatility but don’t yet indicate company weakness. NVIDIA Rises Even as Quantum Computing Threat Looms and Insider Selling Sparks Debate
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk keeps some traders cautious: commentary that the Iran war could delay Fed cuts is a cross‑market risk that can temper appetite for high‑multiple growth names like NVDA. The Fed Has a Warning About the Iran War. Is Wall Street Listening?
- Negative Sentiment: Notable put buying: reports that Michael Burry added to NVDA puts signal a hedge/speculative bet against the name — such activity can raise concern and amplify near‑term downside on heavy news days. As Michael Burry Adds to His Nvidia Puts, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NVDA Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Senator Elizabeth Warren has flagged NVIDIA’s acquisition of SchedMD/Slurm to federal agencies, injecting political/regulatory uncertainty around control of critical cluster scheduling software. US Senator Warren voices concern over Nvidia’s acquisition of Slurm
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NVDA opened at $198.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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