Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 264,469 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 167,750 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aterian by 222.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 310.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 73.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aterian Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.04. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aterian in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aterian Inc is a technology-driven consumer products company that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop, source and market branded household, health and personal care products. Through its proprietary data analytics platform, Aterian identifies emerging trends, forecasts demand and optimizes product selection, pricing and distribution. The company maintains a vertically integrated supply chain, overseeing manufacturing partnerships and logistics to support rapid product development and market entry.

Aterian’s portfolio spans a range of categories including home and kitchen, health and wellness, baby care, beauty tools and electronics accessories.

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