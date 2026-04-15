Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 505,241 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 965,146 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Modus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Modus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMOD. Maxim Group began coverage on Alpha Modus in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha Modus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Modus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Alpha Modus Stock Performance

Shares of AMOD opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Alpha Modus has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

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Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

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