FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Receives $19.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.0455.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research raised FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Insider Transactions at FMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 201.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. FMC has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $44.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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