Financial Review: MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MBIA and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Goosehead Insurance 1 6 7 0 2.43

MBIA currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $67.45, suggesting a potential upside of 66.55%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than MBIA.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $80.00 million 3.71 -$177.00 million ($3.58) -1.63 Goosehead Insurance $365.30 million 4.06 $27.83 million $1.04 38.94

This table compares MBIA and Goosehead Insurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of MBIA shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MBIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -221.25% N/A -1.68% Goosehead Insurance 7.62% -21.31% 7.79%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats MBIA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MBIA

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MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions, as well as utility districts, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, and privately issued bonds used for the financing for utilities, toll roads, bridges, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

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