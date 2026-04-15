Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 28.6%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,449 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 24,449 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

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Arbe Robotics Company Profile

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Arbe Robotics Ltd is a developer of advanced radar sensing solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar designed to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles. Its platform combines custom radar hardware with proprietary signal-processing software to deliver accurate object detection, classification and tracking in real time under diverse environmental conditions.

The company’s flagship product is a 4D imaging radar sensor capable of generating detailed spatial maps of the vehicle’s surroundings, with a detection range extending up to 200 meters and the ability to identify multiple targets simultaneously.

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