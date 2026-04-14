Short Interest in LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rises By 80.5%

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 128,623 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 71,269 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Underlying sales resilience — LVMH reported positive organic sales growth of about 1% in Q1, showing the group is not in steep decline and retaining some demand momentum despite headwinds. Read More.

Underlying sales resilience — LVMH reported positive organic sales growth of about 1% in Q1, showing the group is not in steep decline and retaining some demand momentum despite headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quantified geopolitical hit — management said the Iran/Middle East conflict accounted for roughly a 1% negative hit to organic growth in the quarter, a clear but single-digit headwind that helps separate COVID/China-demand effects from geopolitics. Read More.

Quantified geopolitical hit — management said the Iran/Middle East conflict accounted for roughly a 1% negative hit to organic growth in the quarter, a clear but single-digit headwind that helps separate COVID/China-demand effects from geopolitics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Luxury recovery outlook now uncertain — several outlets say a nascent rebound in luxury spending has been “postponed,” which is more of a timing risk than a structural call on the business. Investors should watch upcoming quarters for whether demand in China, the U.S. and tourist flows normalize. Read More.

Luxury recovery outlook now uncertain — several outlets say a nascent rebound in luxury spending has been “postponed,” which is more of a timing risk than a structural call on the business. Investors should watch upcoming quarters for whether demand in China, the U.S. and tourist flows normalize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and category weakness — reported revenues slipped (~5.9% y/y in some reports) and Fashion & Leather Goods sales missed estimates, which pressured sentiment because that division is a core profit driver. Read More.

Revenue miss and category weakness — reported revenues slipped (~5.9% y/y in some reports) and Fashion & Leather Goods sales missed estimates, which pressured sentiment because that division is a core profit driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market reaction — multiple outlets note shares fell after the release as analysts revised expectations for the near-term luxury rebound; geopolitical uncertainty and weaker Gulf tourist spending are cited as drivers of the selloff. Read More.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $101.80 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

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LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

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