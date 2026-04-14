Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.4050, but opened at $30.28. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 1,787 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Mitsubishi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $32.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

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Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

Further Reading

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