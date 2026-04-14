Short Interest in Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rises By 89.3%

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,474 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 22,963 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MONDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi Plc Uns currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mondi Plc Uns Trading Up 0.7%

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 12,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondi Plc Uns has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

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Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

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