Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.2250, but opened at $29.11. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $29.1420, with a volume of 10,523 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arctic Securiti upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yara International ASA Stock Down 4.7%

About Yara International ASA

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

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Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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