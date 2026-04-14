Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,129. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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