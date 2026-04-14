Revolution Medicines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,156 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $455,916.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,063.60. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 12,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $1,280,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 276,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,525,917.04. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,592 shares of company stock worth $6,488,732. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Revolution Medicines

Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage trial success — Company reported daraxonrasib (pancreatic cancer) nearly doubled typical survival and cut risk of death materially in a Phase 3 study, the core catalyst for today’s rally. Reuters: Trial Results

Late‑stage trial success — Company reported daraxonrasib (pancreatic cancer) nearly doubled typical survival and cut risk of death materially in a Phase 3 study, the core catalyst for today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and media coverage — Major outlets reported the trial as a breakthrough and the stock soared to fresh highs as investors priced in commercial and regulatory upside. Barron’s: Stock Soars

Market reaction and media coverage — Major outlets reported the trial as a breakthrough and the stock soared to fresh highs as investors priced in commercial and regulatory upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options buying — Traders picked up ~8,752 call contracts (about +22% vs. average), signaling speculative bullish bets and added short‑term buying pressure (no direct link available).

Unusual options buying — Traders picked up ~8,752 call contracts (about +22% vs. average), signaling speculative bullish bets and added short‑term buying pressure (no direct link available). Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, which reinforces buy‑side conviction amid the data momentum. Benzinga: Wedbush Reaffirmation

Analyst support — Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating, which reinforces buy‑side conviction amid the data momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Street debate on sustainability of move — Some analysts note the data is impressive but caution that further upside depends on regulatory pathway, labeling, payor uptake and broader competitive landscape. Seeking Alpha: Further Upside Debate

Street debate on sustainability of move — Some analysts note the data is impressive but caution that further upside depends on regulatory pathway, labeling, payor uptake and broader competitive landscape. Negative Sentiment: Planned equity and debt raise — Revolution announced proposed offerings of $750M in common stock and $250M of convertible senior notes (plus underwriter options). That potential dilution and increased share supply could weigh on the stock after the initial spike. GlobeNewswire: Offerings Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Several analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Get Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 4,038,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $144.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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