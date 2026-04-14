Keel Infrastructure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 51,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 24,456 call options.

Keel Infrastructure Stock Performance

KEEL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,523,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,756,797. Keel Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Keel Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keel Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keel Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.