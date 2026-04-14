Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Expands By 72.5%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,405 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 52,395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Interra Copper stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 3,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

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Interra Copper Company Profile

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Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia. In addition, it holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Chuck Creek property that covers an area of 8,293 acres situated in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as IMC International Mining Corp.

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