Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Expands By 72.5%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,405 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 52,395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
Interra Copper stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 3,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Interra Copper Company Profile
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