Short Interest in GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Decreases By 55.7%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,469 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 5,579 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GUROF remained flat at $3.33 on Tuesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

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About GURU Organic Energy

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GURU Organic Energy Inc is a Canada-based beverage company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of certified organic energy drinks. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company focuses on blending natural ingredients to deliver a healthier alternative to traditional energy beverages. Its product formulations emphasize organic caffeine sources, botanical extracts and natural sweeteners to appeal to consumers seeking cleaner-label refreshment options.

The company’s flagship product, GURU Organic Energy, features a proprietary blend of guarana, ginseng and ginkgo extracts, combined with organic green tea and fruit juices.

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