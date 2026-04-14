Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 1,950 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 872,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,903. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,056,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 508,578 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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