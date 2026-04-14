ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.8040. 2,717,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,234,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Specifically, COO Robert Ainscow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,512,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,804.67. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 734.14% and a negative return on equity of 307.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovida Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at $2,747,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at $8,688,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 399,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 162,535 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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