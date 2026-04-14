Short Interest in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Decreases By 73.3%

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,408 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 5,283 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the third quarter valued at $934,000.

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Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Trading Up 3.7%

OWNB traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,917. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 3.61.

About Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

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