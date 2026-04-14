Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 94,101 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the March 15th total of 43,688 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA METV traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 19,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.42. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

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Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 2,778.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers. METV was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

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