Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 419 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF Price Performance

Shares of NRSH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13.

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The Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index of North American companies that practice transferring business operations to nearby countries. The fund uses a multi-factor model in selecting industrial real estate and logistics companies. NRSH was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Aztlan.

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