Comparing OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of OneStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneStream and CS Disco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneStream $601.93 million 9.80 -$50.30 million ($0.28) -85.71 CS Disco $156.85 million 1.51 -$44.37 million ($0.72) -5.21

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneStream. OneStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneStream and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneStream 3 17 3 0 2.00 CS Disco 1 1 2 0 2.25

OneStream currently has a consensus price target of $25.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.28%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than OneStream.

Profitability

This table compares OneStream and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneStream -8.36% 11.28% 6.68% CS Disco -28.29% -26.13% -20.67%

Volatility and Risk

OneStream has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneStream beats CS Disco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneStream

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OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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