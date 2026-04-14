NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NIPG) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

NIP Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,134 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 29,879 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

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NIP Group Price Performance

NIP Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

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Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. Among the top ten esports titles in the world in terms of prize pool, our wins in tier-1 world tournaments in CS:GO, Honor of Kings, Rainbow Six and FIFA represent more unique game titles with top-tier wins than any other esports organization as of January 31, 2023, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

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