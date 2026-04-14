SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,384 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the March 15th total of 22,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Get SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MYCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.