Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

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Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$45.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$15.26 and a one year high of C$53.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.57.

About Skeena Resources

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Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

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