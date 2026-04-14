Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $20.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.03. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $24.08 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AIZ opened at $221.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12 month low of $181.75 and a 12 month high of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Assurant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Assurant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Subhashish Sengupta sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $395,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,484.35. This trade represents a 39.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.98, for a total transaction of $158,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,256.18. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $558,331 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.