FY2027 EPS Estimate for Equinox Gold Increased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $15.07 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,651,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after buying an additional 1,152,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 70.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 941,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,659,000 after buying an additional 822,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

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Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

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