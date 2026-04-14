Sidoti Lifts Earnings Estimates for Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Sidoti also issued estimates for Better Home & Finance’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

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BETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Better Home & Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Better Home & Finance stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $577.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vishal Garg acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.49 per share, with a total value of $312,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,349.40. This represents a 33.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $229,876.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,102.29. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 268,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,664 and sold 30,112 shares valued at $916,007. 23.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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