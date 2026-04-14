Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $10.9944 billion for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.05 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.